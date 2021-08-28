Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake County, MI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lake, Osceola by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 02:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 03:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Damaging winds and frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Lake; Osceola The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Osceola County in central Michigan Lake County in west central Michigan * Until 345 AM EDT. * At 249 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Hoxeyville to near Baldwin, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Evart... Baldwin... Reed City Marion... Luther... Highland Chase... Hersey... Le Roy Tustin... Nirvana... Wolf Lake Idlewild... Ashton... Sears Bristol... Avondale... Dighton TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Hersey, MI
City
Tustin, MI
City
Idlewild, MI
City
Lake, MI
County
Osceola County, MI
City
Grand Rapids, MI
County
Lake County, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Wind#Severe Thunderstorms#Wind Gust#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden to visit all three sites of Sept. 11 attacks -White House

WASHINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will visit all three sites of the Sept. 11, 2001, hijacking attacks next week to honor the nearly 3,000 people killed and mark the 20th anniversary of the most lethal terrorist assault on U.S. soil, the White House said. On Saturday,...
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy