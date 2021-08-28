Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lake, Osceola by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 02:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 03:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Damaging winds and frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Lake; Osceola The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Osceola County in central Michigan Lake County in west central Michigan * Until 345 AM EDT. * At 249 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Hoxeyville to near Baldwin, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Evart... Baldwin... Reed City Marion... Luther... Highland Chase... Hersey... Le Roy Tustin... Nirvana... Wolf Lake Idlewild... Ashton... Sears Bristol... Avondale... Dighton TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH