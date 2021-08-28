Flash Flood Watch issued for Atlantic, Coastal Ocean, Cumberland, Ocean by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 22:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-05 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This warning will be in effect until the river falls below its flood stage. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Gordon The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Oostanaula River near Calhoun affecting Gordon County. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Oostanaula River near Calhoun. * Until further notice. * At 10:30 PM EDT Saturday the stage was 21.4 feet. * Flood stage is 21 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. * Impact...At 21 feet, Minor flooding begins of woodlands...fields and pastures upstream and downstream from the gage behind a water treatment plant off Mauldin Road. A boat ramp and portions of a small parking lot on the upstream and right bank side of the Georgia Highway 136 Connector will be under water.