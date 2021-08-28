Flash Flood Watch issued for Atlantic, Coastal Ocean, Cumberland, Ocean by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-28 02:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Atlantic; Coastal Ocean; Cumberland; Ocean; Southeastern Burlington FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for * A portion of southern New Jersey...including the following areas Atlantic, Coastal Ocean, Cumberland, Ocean, and Southeastern Burlington. * Through this evening. * A slow-moving cold front will affect mainly southeast New Jersey through this evening. Additional rounds of showers and thunderstorms remain possible through this afternoon. With abundant low level moisture over the area, torrential downpours are likely. As storms are also expected to be slow-moving, there is an elevated potential for localized flash flooding, especially in locations that received substantial rainfall during the past couple of weeks.alerts.weather.gov
