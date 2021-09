Life finally slowed down for me just a little bit last night for the first time in a while. Let’s be clear, I watched TV and it still wasn’t baseball. I am not getting sucked back into that this year. But, I did follow along more than I had in some time. The photo at the top today simultaneously represents the moment I thought would have been good to land Ian Happ in the Superhero spot for the game, possibly also the play of the game (although that Rafael Ortega homer...) and where the game was when I went to bed here on the East Coast how I thought the game was sure to end. Imagine my surprise when I woke up and saw that they played 11 last night.