US Navy, Coast Guard ships enter Taiwan Strait, irking China: reports

By Dom Calicchio
Posted by 
Fox News
Fox News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least two U.S. vessels entered the Taiwan Strait on Friday, in what Chinese officials described as a "provocative" move, according to reports. The ships were the Navy's USS Kidd, an Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer, and the Coast Guard cutter Munro, Reuters reported. They traveled "through international waters in accordance with international law, the U.S. Navy said in a statement, according to the news agency.

