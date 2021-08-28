US Navy, Coast Guard ships enter Taiwan Strait, irking China: reports
At least two U.S. vessels entered the Taiwan Strait on Friday, in what Chinese officials described as a "provocative" move, according to reports. The ships were the Navy's USS Kidd, an Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer, and the Coast Guard cutter Munro, Reuters reported. They traveled "through international waters in accordance with international law, the U.S. Navy said in a statement, according to the news agency.www.foxnews.com
Comments / 56