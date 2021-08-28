Shin Min Ah And Kim Seon Ho Share 3 Reasons To Tune In To “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha”
TvN will be unveiling its new drama “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha” tonight!. A remake of the film “Mr. Hong,” the romance drama stars Shin Min Ah as Yoon Hye Jin, a dentist who moves from Seoul to the seaside village of Gongjin, and Kim Seon Ho as Hong Doo Shik, an odd-jobs expert who helps everyone around town. Lee Sang Yi plays Ji Sung Hyun, a variety show PD known for creating warm content about people’s everyday lives.www.soompi.com
Comments / 0