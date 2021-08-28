Cancel
Shin Min Ah And Kim Seon Ho Share 3 Reasons To Tune In To “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha”

By L. Kim
Soompi
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTvN will be unveiling its new drama “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha” tonight!. A remake of the film “Mr. Hong,” the romance drama stars Shin Min Ah as Yoon Hye Jin, a dentist who moves from Seoul to the seaside village of Gongjin, and Kim Seon Ho as Hong Doo Shik, an odd-jobs expert who helps everyone around town. Lee Sang Yi plays Ji Sung Hyun, a variety show PD known for creating warm content about people’s everyday lives.

tvN Premieres Countryside Romance Hometown Cha Cha Cha This Weekend with Shin Mina, Kim Sun Ho, and Lee Sang Yi

In the past few years my only crack drama addictions have all been in the tvN Sat-Sun time slot, with Crash Landing on You segueing into It’s Okay to Not be Okay then Start-up and most recently Vincenzo. It’s probably a combination of COVID watching habits and also that it airs on the weekend which allows me that addiction to live watch. I’m hoping Hometown Cha Cha Cha premiering this Saturday brings that connection back, a drama that needn’t be good or great only that it really charms me for some reason. I like that this is a drama where no one will be complaining about the acting as leads Kim Sun Ho, Shin Mina, and Lee Sang Yi have rarely gotten any flack in the acting skills department. This is a drama really about the story, does it have stickiness, will the viewers connect with the characters and their predicaments and predilections. I think so, the long preview was quite lovely and it seems that Kim Sun Ho’s character is going to be Han Ji Pyeong from Start-up being the bestest best boy to all the denizens of the countryside town as the heart of the drama. I dig it!
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha Release Date, Cast, And Where To Watch Online

KDrama & KPop Writer Bea is a Journalism graduate with a strong love for Kpop and Kdrama. Global viewers are excited for the season premiere of the new Kdrama Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, which stars Shin Min Ah and Kim Seon Ho. Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha is a remake of the 2004 South Korean film Mr. Handy, Mr. Hong by Kang Seok-beom, and Shin Jung-goo.
Premiere Watch: D.P., Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

It’s time for the first wave of premieres as the autumn onslaught begins! This week we have Netflix’s latest original — an emotionally heavy military drama — and the highly anticipated tvN rom-com featuring dimples, more dimples, and seaside cuteness. I’ll take both, please. D.P. Time slot: Friday. Broadcaster: Netflix.
Cha Tae Hyun, Jinyoung, Krystal, And More Encounter Unexpected Trouble In “Police University”

Trouble seems to be brewing in the upcoming episode of”Police University”!. The KBS drama is about the chaotic investigation that ensues when a professor at an elite police university teams up with his students—one of whom is a genius hacker. Jinyoung and Krystal star as university students Kang Sun Ho and Oh Kang Hee, respectively, while Cha Tae Hyun stars as passionate detective-turned-professor Yoo Dong Man.
Kim Min Jae Transforms Into A Brilliant Businessman For Upcoming Rom-Com

Kim Min Jae exudes charisma in new stills for KBS’s upcoming drama “Dali & Cocky Prince”!. “Dali & Cocky Prince” is about the romance between a man who lacks schooling and book smarts but is extremely good at making a living and a woman who is intellectually polished and comes from an elite background but doesn’t know how to take care of herself.
Shin Min Ah Flaunts Unique Charms While Adjusting To Her New Village In “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha”

“Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha” has released new stills of Shin Min Ah as Yoon Hye Jin!. The tvN romance drama is a remake of the film “Mr. Hong” and stars Shin Min Ah as Yoon Hye Jin, a dentist who moves from Seoul to the seaside village of Gongjin. Opposite her is Kim Seon Ho as Hong Doo Shik, an odd-jobs expert who helps everyone around town. Lee Sang Yi plays Ji Sung Hyun, a variety show PD known for creating warm content about people’s everyday lives.
Go Min Si Shares The Interesting Reason She Enjoys Yoga And Her Goals Outside Of Acting

Go Min Si is featured in the latest issue of Dazed Korea!. Following her charismatic photo shoot, the actress sat down for an interview. The interviewer mentioned how Go Min Si had previously revealed that yoga was one of her hobbies because she had a lot of anger. Go Min Si explained with a laugh, “Rather than angry, I guess I would say I was sensitive. I’m strict to myself. Whenever I’m not satisfied with my filming results, I’ll scold myself and say ‘You should’ve done better.’ I started yoga to remain firm whenever that happened and take care of my heart in a solid manner.”
Watch: Shin Min Ah Receives A Surprising Welcome From The Seaside Village In “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha” Teaser

TvN’s upcoming drama “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha” has released a teaser for its first episode!. A remake of the film “Mr. Hong,” “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha” is a romance drama starring Shin Min Ah as Yoon Hye Jin, a dentist who moves from Seoul to the seaside village of Gongjin, and Kim Seon Ho as Hong Doo Shik, an odd-jobs expert who helps everyone around town.
“Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha” Maintains No. 1 Ratings For 2nd Episode

TvN’s new drama “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha” is holding steady!. On August 29, the new romance drama starring Kim Seon Ho and Shin Min Ah aired its second episode. According to Nielsen Korea, viewership ratings for “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha” remained relatively stable for the broadcast, which scored an average nationwide rating of 6.7 percent (marking a slight dip from the premiere‘s average of 6.8 percent).
Jinyoung And Cha Tae Hyun Get Into Heated Argument On “Police University”

Could there be trouble ahead for Cha Tae Hyun and Jinyoung’s alliance in “Police University”?. “Police University” is a new KBS drama about the chaotic investigation that ensues when a professor at an elite police university teams up with a student who happens to be a genius hacker. B1A4’s Jinyoung and f(x)‘s Krystal star as university students Kang Sun Ho and Oh Kang Hee, while Cha Tae Hyun stars as passionate detective-turned-professor Yoo Dong Man.
Kim Kyung Nam Confirmed To Star In Red Velvet’s Joy And Ahn Eun Jin’s New Drama

It’s official: Kim Kyung Nam will be joining Ahn Eun Jin and Red Velvet’s Joy in JTBC’s upcoming drama “Just One Person” (literal translation)!. On September 1, Kim Kyung Nam’s agency JR Entertainment announced, “Actor Kim Kyung Nam, who is making strides in his career as he achieves a new transformation with every role, has officially decided on JTBC’s new drama ‘Just One Person’ for his next project.”
Yeonwoo and Lee Min Ho are in a relationship!

Former Momoland member Yeonwoo (25) and Lee Min Ho (34) are dating!. According to the exclusive media report by 'Dispatch', the two have been in a relationship for about 5 months. The two were spotted celebrating Yeonwoo's birthday together on August 1st at midnight. Lee Min Ho invited Yeonwoo to his place on the evening of July 31st. Lee Min Ho picked up Yeonwoo and headed over to the movie theater in Coex.
Lee Jong Hyuk And Hong Soo Hyun Are Concerned For Cha Tae Hyun In “Police University”

The professors of KBS 2TV’s “Police University” are finally bonding with one another!. “Police University” is a new KBS drama about the chaotic investigation that ensues when a professor at an elite police university teams up with a student who happens to be a genius hacker. B1A4‘s Jinyoung and f(x)’s Krystal star as university students Kang Sun Ho and Oh Kang Hee, while Cha Tae Hyun stars as passionate detective-turned-professor Yoo Dong Man.
TVLine

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha Premiere Recap: Wisdom Teeth, Fruit and Flowers — Plus, Grade It!

Falling in love with fictional characters is never quite simple. But on Netflix’s latest K-drama Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, the two leads make viewers work for that love. In the first installment, Hye Jin was the most lovable dentist. She fought for patient rights and quit her job after the owner of the dental clinic where she worked tried to gouge clients for services they didn’t need. She also mourned her late mother in a seaside town where she happened to help a little boy who had lost a tooth while playing with his bestie. But by Episode 2, Hye Jin had moved to...
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

There are dimples galore and a few too many coincidences in tvN’s new rom-com, Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha. A Seoulite dentist finds herself in a tiny little seaside village where things don’t quite work the way they should, and one person in particular doesn’t quite make sense. But even when everything that can go wrong does, there’s something our heroine can’t seem to resist about this place or its people – and they can’t seem to resist her, either.
Watch: Kim Min Jae Unexpectedly Finds Himself Drawn To Park Gyu Young In “Dali And Cocky Prince” Teaser

KBS’s upcoming drama “Dali and Cocky Prince” shared a hilarious new teaser!. “Dali and Cocky Prince” is a new drama about the romance between Jin Mu Hak (played by Kim Min Jae), a man who lacks schooling and book smarts, but is extremely resourceful and talented at making a living, and Kim Dal Li (played by Park Gyu Young), a woman who is intellectually polished and comes from an elite background, but doesn’t know how to take care of herself.
Go Hyun Jung Stands In Front Of A Torn Painting In Poster For Upcoming JTBC Drama

The first teaser poster has been revealed for JTBC’s highly-anticipated drama “A Person Similar to You” (literal title)!. “A Person Similar to You” is about a woman who is devoted to her desires and another woman who loses the light in her life due to the other. The drama will be about the affair, betrayal, corruption, and revenge that follows their meeting and stars Go Hyun Jung, Shin Hyun Been, Kim Jae Young, and Choi Won Young.

