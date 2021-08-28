OnePlus Buds Pro vs. AirPods Pro: Which noise-cancelling earbuds win?
This OnePlus Buds Pro vs. AirPods Pro face-off breaks down two of the market’s best noise-cancelling earbuds, helping you decide which pair best suits your needs and budget. A newcomer to the scene, the OnePlus Buds Pro has surpassed expectations and stands out as one of the category’s top performers. With adaptive active noise cancellation (ANC), personalized sound, insanely powerful charging technology and a luxe design, this model has AirPods Pro killer written all over it.www.tomsguide.com
Comments / 0