Police prepare for large-scale operation despite protest bans | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – Despite numerous protest bans, Berlin police are preparing for large rallies of opponents of corona politics this weekend. Emergency services from other Länder have been called upon to provide assistance; according to the authorities, more than 4,200 police officers are on duty. In addition, the “Train of Love” will cross Berlin on Saturday afternoon, mobilizing additional forces – the organizer is expecting around 10,000 people to attend the demonstration with house and technical music.