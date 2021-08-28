Cancel
Protests

Police prepare for large-scale operation despite protest bans | Free press

By uadmin
Rebel Yell
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBerlin (dpa) – Despite numerous protest bans, Berlin police are preparing for large rallies of opponents of corona politics this weekend. Emergency services from other Länder have been called upon to provide assistance; according to the authorities, more than 4,200 police officers are on duty. In addition, the “Train of Love” will cross Berlin on Saturday afternoon, mobilizing additional forces – the organizer is expecting around 10,000 people to attend the demonstration with house and technical music.

