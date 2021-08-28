After Kabul attack: US Air Force attacks offshoot of ISIS | Free press
Washington (AP) – The United States responded with a retaliatory attack on the deadly terrorist attack in Kabul and attacked a local branch of the ISIS terrorist militia. The unmanned airstrike in Afghanistan’s Nangahar province targeted “a planner” in Isis-K, US Central Command spokesman Bill Urban said Friday evening (local time). “At the first signs, we killed the target. We do not know of any civilian casualties. “www.unlvrebelyell.com
