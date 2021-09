At this point, there’s not much to be said about the original QUAKE. If you’re reading this article, chances are you’ve played it already. In fact, most of you reading this probably spent half of your childhood playing it. So I’ll just recap this: It ruled in 1996. It rules now. It’s a borderline perfect FPS, which is handcrafted to within an inch of its life. There’s not a single weak level to be found anywhere, no unbalanced or overpowered weapon, not one confusing layout–and each and every enemy is perfectly placed to keep the player on his/her toes, and in a constant flow state. It’s the closest a game can ever come to replicate the feeling of injecting testosterone in your veins.