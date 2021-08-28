Creating And Using A Quantile Normalizer

We are at least 18 months into the pandemic in the United States and I think it is clear to all that a return to “normal” is not happening, at least not for the foreseeable future. As we all know, the pandemic has also not been equal in its impact. Certain industries have been harder hit than others and many surveys and articles have highlighted the disproportionate impact of the pandemic on women and people of color. Law is fortunately one industry that, overall, can be practiced remotely (more or less—jury trials and other in person hearings are still a challenge in most areas) and in certain practice areas (e.g., employment) there has even been an increase legal work as a result of the pandemic.