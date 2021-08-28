Cancel
Sophie Hahn equals own world record on way to T38 100 metres final

By Ed Elliot
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

Sprinter Sophie Hahn equalled her own world record as she surged into the final of the T38 100 metres on day four of the Tokyo Paralympics.

Reigning champion Hahn had seen the Paralympic record she set at Rio 2016 beaten by Colombia’s Darian Faisury Jimenez Sanchez in a time of 12.54 seconds in the opening heat.

The 24-year-old from Nottingham swiftly responded in her own qualifying race, laying down a marker by matching her 12.38secs global best from the 2019 World Championships in Dubai.

She will defend her title in the final of the event later on Saturday, where she will be joined by GB team-mates Olivia Breen and Ali Smith who also progressed.

“I am so pleased to have run an equal PB and world record,” said Hahn, who has cerebral palsy.

“It is such a fast track, so I am really happy with my performance. I am looking forward to racing in the final later this evening.”

Fellow sprinter Thomas Young will also be returning to the Olympic Stadium later in the day.

The 21-year-old Games debutant was second fastest in qualifying for the T38 men’s 100m final, winning his heat in 11.22secs.

Two-time silver medallist Stef Reid was unable to repeat her achievements from London and Rio.

The New Zealand-born athlete, who lost her right foot in a boating accident aged 16, finished fourth in the T64 women’s long jump after a season’s best 5.75m as Fleur Jong of Holland won gold with a world-record leap of 6.16m.

“Coming fourth is kind of bittersweet. But I’m so proud of turning my season around. It was a massive season best for me,” said Reid.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve been at a meet of this calibre. Two women over six metres is huge. It is exciting watching all these young athletes coming up. The standard keeps rising.”

Earlier, David Devine finished just outside the podium places in the men’s T13 5000m final.

The visually impaired runner from Liverpool was fourth in a season’s best 14mins 38secs, just over half a second off claiming the third Paralympic bronze of his career.

“The plan was always to hit the front with two laps to go but with 300m to go, I just didn’t have enough in my legs. It was so hot out there – which is the same for everyone,” he said.

“Since (London) 2012 where I got two bronzes, I’ve missed every world championships because of injury, I missed Rio because I was sick.

“In the last nine years I have done two European championships. No offence but that is a level down, so I’m really proud of myself to get back to this level and be challenging for medals.”

Elsewhere, Luke Nuttall – son of Olympians John Nuttall and Alison Wyeth – was ninth in the men’s T46 1500m final.

The 19-year-old said: “On reflection, the experience will be really good and will be valuable with Paris only three years away.”

The Independent

The Independent

