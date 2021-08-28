Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Ohio Native Among 13 American Military Members Killed In Afghanistan

Posted by 
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XmmYd_0bfWEgC700

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As details continue to unfold following the attack on the Kabul airport, more is being learned about the 13 American military members who were killed.

Max Soviak was a Navy Hospital Corpsman and a native of Erie County, Ohio — just west of Cleveland.

Soviet was embedded with U.S. Marines, working at the airport in Kabul.

On Friday, his hometown remembered their fallen hero.

“We just respect them so much and for Max, unfortunately giving the ultimate sacrifice. We’re so proud of him and what he has done for us,” said Thomas Roth, Superintendent of the Edison Local School District.

As the mission in Afghanistan continues, flags in Pittsburgh and all across the nation are flying at half staff, in honor of the 13 U.S. service members.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
35K+
Followers
22K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
State
Ohio State
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Ohio Township, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kabul#American#Kdka Tv News Staff#Navy Hospital Corpsman#Soviet#U S Marines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Related
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Man In United States On Visa Fearful About What Could Happen To His Family In Afghanistan

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As we learn more about how many Afghan refugee families will be relocated to Pittsburgh, KDKA talked to a man who is on a visa in the United States but still has family back home. Nasrat Murad has been in the United States for three years. Murad, his wife and kids are safe, but he is searching every day for a way to get the rest of his family out of Afghanistan. “I was hopeless and I was really disappointed,” he said. “To be honest, when I heard the news, I couldn’t work on that day and I left...
California, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

California Area High School Football Team Pays Tribute To Fallen Soldiers Killed In Afghanistan Attack

By: KDKA-TV News Staff CALIFORNIA, Pa. (KDKA) — A local football team held a moment of silence prior to Friday night’s game to pay tribute to the soldiers who were recently killed in Afghanistan. Before Friday’s game against Beth-Center, 13 players from California Area High School took the field carrying American flags to honor the 13 military members who were killed in an attack at Kabul’s airport. (Photo Credit: Juliann Braddock) A 13-second moment of silence was held in the stadium as well. Prior to the start of the game against Beth Center, California high school football players enter the home field carrying 13 U.S. flags in honor of 13 fallen service members in Afghanistan attack, Sept. 3, 2021. pic.twitter.com/iyrWJjB018 — Jeff Helsel (@JEFFDHELSEL) September 4, 2021 California Area won Friday’s game defeating Beth-Center 36-30.
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

3 World War II Veterans Receive France’s Highest Honor During Ceremony In Pittsburgh

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Three World War II veterans received France’s highest honor on Thursday in Pittsburgh. (Photo Credit: KDKA) Francis Turner Guy Prestia and Wally King were pinned at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall. The Legion d’honneur is given only to those who have done great deeds for France. “It is not just for one person. I look at it being a lot of help from comrades, a lot of people around me. It’s not a one-man show. It’s nice to get the honor, but I look at myself as a representative for all the ones in the service.” (Photo Credit: KDKA) Those veterans are truly humbled to receive the award, but they believe it is shared with their squadron, which paid the ultimate sacrifice.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Governor Tom Wolf Activates Pennsylvania Air National Guard To Support Afghan Ally Refuge Efforts

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced on Wednesday that 43 Pennsylvania Air National Guard members have been activated to help with Afghan ally refuge efforts in the U.S. “We are fortunate to have the diverse resources of the Pennsylvania Air National Guard to assist with the monumental yet compassionate task,” Governor Wolf said. “Pennsylvania will do whatever it takes to provide the resources and the open arms for the Afghan people to feel safe and welcomed.” The airmen, who remain on federal orders through the end of September, will provide general base support including security, firefighting, and ground transportation duties at three sites. This e will include Joint Base McGuire Dix in Lakehurst, New Jersey; Volk Field, Wisconsin; and the Pentagon in Washington D.C. “Pennsylvania’s airmen possess a variety of skills and they are well-trained to support our federal partners,” said Brig. Gen. Michael Regan, deputy adjutant general for the Pennsylvania Air National Guard. “Many of our airmen have served in Afghanistan and this mission is one that is particularly meaningful to support.”
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Texas Abortion Law Has Ramifications In Upcoming Pennsylvania Elections, Both Sides Say

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The split decision of the U.S. Supreme Court to allow a Texas law that essentially bans abortion in that state has brought strong reaction across the nation. And Pennsylvania is no exception. When a state passes a controversial anti-abortion law, the Supreme Court usually suspends the law until the Court can review its constitutionality. But this time, a 5 to 4 majority of justices allowed Texas’s new law to stand before it’s reviewed. This law bans all abortions once cardiac activity can be detected in an embryo, usually around six weeks of pregnancy. This often occurs before a woman knows...
California StatePosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Firefighters From Pittsburgh Meeting Up With California Firefighters For Memorial Bike Ride

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh firefighters met up with firefighters from California for quite a bike ride. They’re traveling from the North Shore to New York City. The firefighters from California are 33 days into a journey that began along the San Francisco bay. The 9/11 attacks killed nearly 3,000 Americans, including more than 300 firefighters. “To share that with the families that still deal with it every day,” said Darrell Sales, the Bay2Brooklyn Ride organizer, “We want to make sure that they know that we remember them.” On Thursday night, they spent the night in Pittsburgh, and on Friday, they’ll head to the Flight 93 Memorial in Shanksville.

Comments / 0

Community Policy