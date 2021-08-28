Ohio Native Among 13 American Military Members Killed In Afghanistan

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As details continue to unfold following the attack on the Kabul airport, more is being learned about the 13 American military members who were killed.

Max Soviak was a Navy Hospital Corpsman and a native of Erie County, Ohio — just west of Cleveland.

Soviet was embedded with U.S. Marines, working at the airport in Kabul.

On Friday, his hometown remembered their fallen hero.

“We just respect them so much and for Max, unfortunately giving the ultimate sacrifice. We’re so proud of him and what he has done for us,” said Thomas Roth, Superintendent of the Edison Local School District.

As the mission in Afghanistan continues, flags in Pittsburgh and all across the nation are flying at half staff, in honor of the 13 U.S. service members.