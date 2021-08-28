Flood Advisory issued for Berks by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 02:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Berks The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flood Advisory for Berks County in eastern Pennsylvania * Until 500 AM EDT. * At 247 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Combined with the heavy rainfall much of this area received last evening, these storms will likely produce areas of poor-drainage and urban flooding. * Some locations that may experience flooding include Reading, Wyomissing, Birdsboro, Hamburg, Fleetwood, Sinking Spring, Laureldale, Womelsdorf, Wernersville, Robesonia, Leesport, and Shoemakersville. This includes the following highways Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 296 and 300. Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 10 and 35. Interstate 176 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 1 and 11.