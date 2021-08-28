Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Berks County, PA

Flood Advisory issued for Berks by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 02:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Berks The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flood Advisory for Berks County in eastern Pennsylvania * Until 500 AM EDT. * At 247 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Combined with the heavy rainfall much of this area received last evening, these storms will likely produce areas of poor-drainage and urban flooding. * Some locations that may experience flooding include Reading, Wyomissing, Birdsboro, Hamburg, Fleetwood, Sinking Spring, Laureldale, Womelsdorf, Wernersville, Robesonia, Leesport, and Shoemakersville. This includes the following highways Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 296 and 300. Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 10 and 35. Interstate 176 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 1 and 11.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Wernersville, PA
City
Birdsboro, PA
City
Fleetwood, PA
City
Sinking Spring, PA
City
Wyomissing, PA
County
Berks County, PA
City
Robesonia, PA
City
Spring Township, PA
City
Hamburg, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#Doppler#Interstate 78#Interstate 176
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden to visit all three sites of Sept. 11 attacks -White House

WASHINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will visit all three sites of the Sept. 11, 2001, hijacking attacks next week to honor the nearly 3,000 people killed and mark the 20th anniversary of the most lethal terrorist assault on U.S. soil, the White House said. On Saturday,...
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy