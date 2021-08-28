Neill-Cochran House Museum presents Cornelius Carter: "The Struggle and The Glory: The American Experience" closing reception
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Neill-Cochran House Museum will host the closing of the exhibition, "The Struggle and the Glory: The American Experience" by Cornelius Carter. The event will include a dance exhibition and a tribute to Martin Luther King Jr. and his “I Have a Dream Speech,” which was delivered on this date in 1963.houston.culturemap.com
