Hollywood Fringe Festival presents What’s Been Eating Me: A One-Woman Show
What's Been Eating Me: A One-Woman Show is a true life dramedy about what happens when a "Not-So Strong Black Woman'' takes an emotional colonic, purges her feelings and feeds her spirit. Exhausted from living the #unbothered life, Nnete takes audiences on an emotional journey towards self-discovery, self-compassion, and surrender.
