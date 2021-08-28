Hollywood Fringe Festival presents What’s Been Eating Me: A One-Woman Show

The Hollywood Fringe Festival, marked a “A Decade of Weird Theater,” in 2019, and it was on track to grow and expand in wonderful ways from there. Then 2020 happened and well, you know the rest. The multi-day, multi-venue outlet for actors, playwrights and out of the box creators and performers was stifled just like all of the L.A. ‘s entertainment and nightlife was. Thankfully freaks with talent don’t die easily! Fringe’s mix of avant-garde stage, improv and comedy has been happening the past several days –in person and (mostly) online– and you still have time to enjoy and support the event. As usual, there’s lots of really kooky and cool stuff to check out. Voting for the “HFF21 Fringe Freak Awards” begins this Friday, Aug. 27 (you must be on a participant team, a venue manager or have seen at least three Fringe shows to participate). Visit their digital gathering place Fringe Central (virtual doors open at 6 p.m., Wed.-Sun., now through August 29), and check out the packed full schedule.