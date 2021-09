All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Carlos Cruz-Diez's works "create a situation in space involving the dematerialization, transfiguration, and ambiguity of color through movement. By projecting moving chromatic interference modules on objects and people, these become transparent and virtually change condition and form. The spectator becomes both actor and author of a complex chromatic event, which evolves through space. When we look at the shadows on the walls, we experience the sensation of moving in the opposite direction to the colored lines. A dialogue is thus initiated between the 'variable' nature of the chromatic interference and the 'constant' character of the shadows on the wall."