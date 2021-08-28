Cancel
Galveston, TX

Galveston Arts Center presents Ryan Hawk: "distorts of trespass" opening day

culturemap.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Galveston Arts Center will present "distorts of trespass" by Ryan Hawk. The exhibition showcases the artist’s continued analysis of masculinity and whiteness within both popular and sub-cultural modes of expression. Intentionally manipulating the common judicial term "torts of trespass," the exhibition’s title serves to mirror the complex and contradictory forms of expropriation addressed in his work. The exhibition includes Hawk’s film installation untitled (Blue) and recent sculptures in silicone.

