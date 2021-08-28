Cancel
High School

Friday Night Live: Week #2 of High School Football

By Anthony Wright, 23ABC
 8 days ago
Week #2 and there was some work to do as teams got acclimated to playing a full season again after the shortened spring slate. But that doesn't mean we aren't seeing some good football from this quick turnaround between seasons.

In Week #2 there were some good in-town matchups as well as a visiting Paraclete taking on Garces Memorial.

COVID once again had a grasp on some games but there were still has some good showdowns like a head-to-head between the Wolf Pack and the Patriots. Meanwhile, the Shafter Generals were looking for some redemption with a week one loss against the 1-0 Highland Scots. Plus a matchup between coasts: West versus East.

