Queen City edges Linden-Kildare 32-28

The Frankenmuth Eagles Varsity Football team opened the 2021 season by defeating the Goodrich Martians 28 – 14 in the opening game of the Vehicle City Gridiron Classic at Atwood Stadium in Flint. The first quarter was scoreless and remained that way until the 1:20 mark of the 2nd quarter when Goodrich QB Gavin Hart scored on a 5 yard run, ending a 9 play, 85 yard drive. On the ensuing kickoff, Sam Barger took the kickoff at the Eagle 2 yard line and sprinted 98 yards for a TD to tie the score at 7 – 7 after a Travis Brenner PAT. The 98 yard kickoff return is a Frankenmuth record for longest kickoff return, breaking the record held by Scott Jacobs of 93 yards in 1987. In the 3rd quarter, the Eagles coughed up the ball on a fumble to the Martians. But, just two plays later, Eagle defensive linemen Michael Carter picked off a screen pass attempt and ran it into the endzone from 39 yards and the Eagles led 14 – 7. The Eagle defense continued to pressure Goodrich QB Hart and ended the game with a total of seven sacks. At the 10:35 mark of the 4th quarter, Cole Jankowski scored on a 3 yard run and the Brenner PAT upped the Eagle lead to 21 – 7. The Eagles were driving deep into Martian territory midway through the 4th quarter only to fumble the ball away but two plays later, Jankowski intercepted his second pass of the game and returned it down to the Goodrich 10 yard line. Three plays later, Jankowski scored on a 4 yard run and a 28 – 7 Eagle lead. On the ensuing kickoff, it was Goodrich turn to take a kickoff back for a score on a 82 yard TD return. Goodrich failed to recover the attempted onside kick and the Eagles were able to run out the clock and the 28 – 14 win. The Eagle offense ran 61 plays, gaining 307 yards, with Cole Lindow and Jankowski each gaining 126 yards rushing. With the seven QB sacks, the defense allowed only 19 yards rushing and a total of 165 yards. Eagles held the time of possession edge 28:19 to 19:41. Dalton DeBeau led the defense with seven tackles. The Eagles will open Tri-Valley action next week when they host Swan Valley on Thursday, September 2 at 7:00pm.