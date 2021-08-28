Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Queen City edges Linden-Kildare 32-28

By Robert Delgiorno
kpyn.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Queen City Bulldogs got their first win of the season as they tamed the Linden-Kildare Tigers 32-28 Friday night at Jack Hetherington Tiger Stadium. The Bulldogs managed to produce 156 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. Jeremiah Drayton had 110 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries. Drayton also had three catches for 22 yards. Delvon Federick had six carries for 50 yards a touchdown.

kpyn.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birmingham City#Queen City#22 Yards#American Football#The Linden Kildare Tigers#Lk Defense Safety#Lk Jakyric Nard 13
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Miami, FLPosted by
Outsider.com

Alabama & Miami Fans Come to Blows in Major Brawl in Stadium: VIDEO

Look, the return of college football has its pros and cons. Alabama versus Miami, that’s a pro. Among the cons, some fans don’t know how to act in public. So, of course, action on the field means action off the field as well. During the game in Atlanta, a fight broke out between fans of each team. It looked like quite the exchange between the two parties involved.
kpyn.net

Linden-Kildare drilling for wins with former Oiler

Linden-Kildare is turning to a former Houston Oiler to lead their team to postseason success in 2021 and beyond. Don’t worry — while they may be wildcatting, they are still the Tigers. Kyle Freeman played linebacker for the Oilers in 1991, but an injury derailed his career and he stayed...
Selam Times-Journal

Selma entertains Southside in battle for Queen City

The Southside football team has had enough of fall camp. While some squads across the state launched their 2021 seasons last Friday, the Panthers were among those that did not play in what’s known as Week 0 in the Alabama High School Athletic Association. For them, the new season arrives...
Texarkana Gazette

Lady Leopards defeated Queen City in 4 sets

QUEEN CITY, Texas — Liberty-Eylau battled it out with Queen City and posted a 27-25, 16-25, 25-12, 27-25 victory on Tuesday. Ebonee Roquemore had a match-high 15 service points for the Lady Leopards, while teammate Alyssa Fulton smacked in 12. Trinity Oden paced the Lady Bulldogs with eight kills, four...
mainstreetpreps.com

Siegel edges La Vergne 28-27, improves to 2-0

LA VERGNE -- Siegel improved to 2-0 on the early season with a 28-27 come-back victory over the La Vergne Wolverines Friday night. It's the first time the Stars have started the season 2-0 since the 2012. “Our team has come together better,” Siegel sophomore quarterback Thomas Santel said. “We...
Mount Vernon News

Jackets edged by Presidents, 28-27

In the space of a few minutes, the Mount Vernon Yellow Jackets showed their fans just what kind of team they will be in 2021. The Jackets, down by 14 to visiting Marion Harding with time running out on Friday, fought back with a pair of late TD passes. That put the Jackets to within a point of the Presidents. With 13 seconds on the clock, the Jackets chose to go for the 2-point conversion and the win, but they failed to convert on a pass and lost to the Presidents, 28-27, in the season opener for both teams at Yellow Jacket Stadium.
frankenmuthathletics.com

Eagles Open Season with 28 – 14 Win at the Vehicle City Gridiron Classic

The Frankenmuth Eagles Varsity Football team opened the 2021 season by defeating the Goodrich Martians 28 – 14 in the opening game of the Vehicle City Gridiron Classic at Atwood Stadium in Flint. The first quarter was scoreless and remained that way until the 1:20 mark of the 2nd quarter when Goodrich QB Gavin Hart scored on a 5 yard run, ending a 9 play, 85 yard drive. On the ensuing kickoff, Sam Barger took the kickoff at the Eagle 2 yard line and sprinted 98 yards for a TD to tie the score at 7 – 7 after a Travis Brenner PAT. The 98 yard kickoff return is a Frankenmuth record for longest kickoff return, breaking the record held by Scott Jacobs of 93 yards in 1987. In the 3rd quarter, the Eagles coughed up the ball on a fumble to the Martians. But, just two plays later, Eagle defensive linemen Michael Carter picked off a screen pass attempt and ran it into the endzone from 39 yards and the Eagles led 14 – 7. The Eagle defense continued to pressure Goodrich QB Hart and ended the game with a total of seven sacks. At the 10:35 mark of the 4th quarter, Cole Jankowski scored on a 3 yard run and the Brenner PAT upped the Eagle lead to 21 – 7. The Eagles were driving deep into Martian territory midway through the 4th quarter only to fumble the ball away but two plays later, Jankowski intercepted his second pass of the game and returned it down to the Goodrich 10 yard line. Three plays later, Jankowski scored on a 4 yard run and a 28 – 7 Eagle lead. On the ensuing kickoff, it was Goodrich turn to take a kickoff back for a score on a 82 yard TD return. Goodrich failed to recover the attempted onside kick and the Eagles were able to run out the clock and the 28 – 14 win. The Eagle offense ran 61 plays, gaining 307 yards, with Cole Lindow and Jankowski each gaining 126 yards rushing. With the seven QB sacks, the defense allowed only 19 yards rushing and a total of 165 yards. Eagles held the time of possession edge 28:19 to 19:41. Dalton DeBeau led the defense with seven tackles. The Eagles will open Tri-Valley action next week when they host Swan Valley on Thursday, September 2 at 7:00pm.
kpyn.net

Queen City has gone from winless to winning with Eric Droddy

The Queen City Bulldogs were the Washington Generals of the District 11-3A schedule. If they were the opponent that week, it was as close to an open week as a team could get. Not anymore, not with coach Eric Droddy. The Bulldogs finished with a 5-4 record and were one...
Ironton Tribune

Dragons edge Senators in season opener, 28-27

PORTSMOUTH — Now that’s a season opener!. There were plenty of big plays and excitement as the Fairland Dragons edged the Portsmouth West Senators 28-27 on Saturday in the season opener in a game decided by a missed extra point. The game was scoreless until just 16 seconds were left...
Houston Chronicle

Late score lifts Texas City past Clear Brook, 35-32

After having a 21-point second-half lead evaporate, Texas City rescued itself when Trini Garcia scored on a 1-yard run with 47 seconds left to secure a 35-32 win over Clear Brook Thursday night in a high school football season opener at Challenger Columbia Stadium. Clear Brook scored 26 straight points...
Las Vegas Sun

Durango football rallies past Centennial, 32-28

The Durango football team trailed by 16 points in the second quarter Friday against Centennial and appeared headed to a second straight defeat to open the season. Then, junior quarterback Maverik Cormier started to gain confidence, and the Durango defense didn’t allow any more points. The end result was an impressive 32-28 win.
midfloridanewspapers.com

Spartans edge Red Devils, 34-28

AVON PARK – One yard. The vast difference in offensive styles, the shifts in momentum and lead changes, the first game of the season for the Avon Park Red Devils against the Discovery Spartans in Avon Park came down to the Red Devils coming up one yard short at the goal line in a 34-28 loss to the Spartans.
KHON2

Punahou edges Kamehameha 33-28 under Friday Night Lights at Aloha Stadium

Punahou edged Kamehameha 33-28 at Aloha Stadium on Friday night. The Buffanblu (1-0) got the better of the Warriors (0-1) behind the play of quarterback John Keawe Sagapolutele, who completed 27 of 42 passes for 382 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports...
theappalachianonline.com

Mountaineers prepare for East Carolina showdown in Queen City

The App State football season kicks off Thursday with its first game in nine years against the East Carolina Pirates. While the Mountaineers lead the all-time series 19-12, the Pirates have won the last six meetings. This will be their first matchup since App State’s move to the FBS, where...
247Sports

ECU in the Queen City: A look back at the Pirates’ past performances in Charlotte

East Carolina's football program is no stranger to playing in Charlotte inside what's now known as Bank of America Stadium. The Pirates have played in the Queen City five previous times dating back to 1996 against some marquee opponents in NC State, West Virginia, Virginia Tech and South Carolina. This week, they'll add another regional foe to the ledger when they open with in-state foe Appalachian State. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, and the game will be televised on ESPNU.
Metro News

North Marion withstands stern second half rally to edge East Fairmont, 28-21

RACHEL, W.Va. — A 21-0 halftime lead nearly evaporated for North Marion, but the Huskies held off a furious second half rally from East Fairmont to win their season opener 28-21 at Coach Roy Michael Field and Woodcutters Stadium Thursday evening. The Huskies found the end zone of their first...
casscountynow.com

Queen City Volleyball

Queen City’s high school volleyball program hosted Liberty-Eylau Aug. 24.VarsityThe Lady Bulldogs came up short in four sets.Trinity Oden led with eight kills, four blocks, one ace and nine additional service points, Lauren Carrell had eight kills, four aces and an additional eight service points; Mallori Stringer added four kills,

Comments / 0

Community Policy