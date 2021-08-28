Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Campbell, Edmunds, McPherson, Walworth by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-28 00:44:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-28 01:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Campbell; Edmunds; McPherson; Walworth The National Weather Service in Aberdeen has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Edmunds County in north central South Dakota Southeastern Campbell County in north central South Dakota Southwestern McPherson County in north central South Dakota Northeastern Walworth County in north central South Dakota * Until 230 AM CDT. * At 143 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Selby, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Lake Hiddenwood Rec Area around 155 AM CDT. Java around 200 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Hillsview and Hosmer. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPHalerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0