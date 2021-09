Women’s soccer in the Big Sky Conference is back in action, and Portland State kicked off their season opener against Seattle University on Aug. 21 in a hard fought 2-0 loss. Goalkeeper Enya Hernandez had seven saves for the Vikings this match. The Redhawks scored a goal in the 17th minute and solidified the win with the second goal in the 81st minute. The Viks plan to turn it around against Western Oregon University on Aug. 27 in Monmouth, Oregon.