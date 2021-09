International travel may be off the table for some time (what with the ongoing pandemic and all), but San Francisco is welcoming a new bar that’s all about escapism. Traveler will open on Tuesday, August 31 with the goal of transporting guests to Mexico with its tight food menu and intricate cocktails. The new bar is located on the ground floor of 25 Lusk, the stylish restaurant with a rooftop, and plans to rotate its menu and decor twice a year to feature food and drink from a new country.