“GAME CHANGER” AS R ADIOS JERSEY WINS CT OAKS

By Frank Vespe
theracingbiz.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA group of happy owners, former Major League Baseball player Jayson Werth among them, screaming their joy to the darkened sky, made their way to the Charles Town winner’s circle Friday evening. And why shouldn’t they shout? The sophomore filly they own, R Adios Jersey, had just earned the first...

