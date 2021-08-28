Brandi Carlile Releases Intimate New Acoustic Version Of Single “Right On Time (In Harmony)”

BRIAN SETZER is marking today’s release (August 27) of GOTTA HAVE THE RUMBLE, his first solo album in 7 years, by sharing the album’s third single + video, “Rockabilly Banjo.” The song, written by the iconic guitarist, songwriter, vocalist and 3-time Grammy Award-winner with Stephen “Dibbs" Preston (The Rockats), is a spirited countrified rockabilly song that shines a light on SETZER’s banjo playing, with Paul Franklin on pedal steel guitar. Watch the fun video, with vintage ‘50s black and white footage here. The album is now available physically (CD) and digitally via Surfdog Records, with the vinyl album due this fall (release date TBA). Listen to the full album here. “Me and Dibbs were hanging around, and it was one of the few times ever that someone gives me a song that’s just the music and not the lyrics,” says SETZER. “And Dibbs said, ‘hey you play banjo, I love the way you play it.’ You know, banjo makes everybody smile and everybody’s after me to play more banjo. And Dibbs said, ‘hey, I got a song, what do you think of this?’ and I thought ‘Wow! Let’s clean it up.’ So that’s the last track. The legendary Paul Franklin is on steel. It was just a fun and good way out of the mess called 2020!”