Brandi Carlile Releases Intimate New Acoustic Version Of Single “Right On Time (In Harmony)”

By Benny Titelbaum
mxdwn.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrandi Carlile has released an acoustic version of her soulful ballad “Right On Time” titled “Right On Time (In Harmony).” The acoustic version differs from the original solo version by way of some magnificent three-part harmonies from Tim and Phil Hanseroth along with a soothing acoustic guitar that sounds warm to the touch.

music.mxdwn.com

