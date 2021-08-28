Local High Holy Day Services to be held on Zoom

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 23: Rabbi Wollenberg and his family take part in Tashlich at a pond in Woodford Green on September 23, 2020 in London, England. The atonement ritual of Tashlich is performed between the holy days of Rosh Hashanah, which is the Jewish new year, and Yom Kippur, which marks the end of the 10 day holiday, and is the holiest day in the Jewish calendar. Tashlich comes from the Hebrew word meaning 'to cast', and refers to the idea of casting away ones sins. Members of the Jewish community across the world have been celebrating this year under the shadow of the Coronavirus pandemic, with many events that would usually be observed in large groups and amongst friends, observed at home or in their family bubbles. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)