Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrations

Local High Holy Day Services to be held on Zoom

By JEWISH CONGREGATION OF VENICE
yoursun.com
 8 days ago

For the second year in a row, the Jewish Congregation of Venice will not meet in person to celebrate the High Holy Days. The synagogue opened briefly in July and then closed again in August to protect its members due to the surge in COVID-19 cases. The JCV Board of...

www.yoursun.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yom Kippur#High Holy Days#Rabbi#Jcv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Related
Celebrationshiltonheadsun.com

Prepare now to celebrate Jewish New Year, High Holy Days

Beginning at sundown Sept. 6, Rosh Hashanah is the celebration of the Jewish New Year. It’s an important holiday on the Jewish calendar and is the first of what is called the High Holidays (or High Holy Days), a 10-day period that ends with Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish year.
Festivalboulderjewishnews.org

Rosh Hashanah: The Parade of Tears

I left home for my cousin Gene Samson’s funeral feeling frustrated I was losing half my day, begrudgingly donning a black suit on a 90-degree L.A. scorcher. However, as soon as I entered the mortuary, I was immediately uplifted by seeing the faces of my extended family. There is a palpable soul-satisfaction when we gather together and perform the ancient ritual of burying a loved one.
ReligionPosted by
Mashed

Why Are Challah Loaves Round On Rosh Hashanah?

Whether you celebrate Rosh Hashanah or not, chances are you've eaten a delicious slice of. on its own, as French toast or in a strata or bread pudding. The versatile and satisfying enriched bread is commonly made into a braided loaf. However, when the Jewish holiday rolls around between September 6 and 8, challah is fashioned into rounds instead.
RecipesMarietta Daily Journal

A new Jewish cookbook that everyone should own, just in time for the High Holy Days

My first Jewish cookbook was Joan Nathan's "Jewish Holiday Kitchen," and it became my kitchen bible while I was living in Israel from 1983 to 1991. It covered not just the food of Jewish holidays but also history and cuisine from countries around the world. It informed me of a vast Jewish culinary heritage and gave recipes for every Jewish occasion. I came to understand that there was a lot more to Jewish food than the matzo ball soup and gefilte fish of my youth, and I wanted to learn all about it.
Festivalkcrw.com

Ring in the Jewish New Year of 5782 with these traditional foods

The Jewish High Holidays are around the corner. Rosh Hashanah marks the beginning of the Jewish New Year, according to the Hebrew calendar. This year, the holiday starts on the night of September 6, and includes the tradition of eating apples and honey to ensure a sweet new year, and eating a round-shaped bread called challah to symbolize the cyclical nature of the year.
Margate, FLdownbeach.com

Jewish High Holy Days includes Tashlich service on the beach in Margate

MARGATE – Beth Israel Congregation of Northfield will hold its annual Tashlich service 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7 on the Huntington Avenue beach in Margate. The service encourages participants to throw bread, symbolizing their sins, into the sea. Families are encouraged to bring a shofar. Tashlich, a time of repentance, is usually performed on the first day of Rosh Hashana, and includes special verses next to a body of water. Rabbi David Weiss leads the service.
Sudbury, MAPosted by
FraminghamSOURCE

Share High Holy Days 5782 with B’nai Torah

SUDBURY – Congregation B’nai Torah, of Sudbury, warmly invites the community to join us online for High Holy Days 5782! Rabbi Dr. Lisa Eiduson and Cantorial Soloist Jodi Blankstein look forward to sharing prayer and song with the community as we celebrate the Days of Awe. The High Holy Days...
Greenview, ILLincoln Courier

Labor Day celebration to be held in Greenview

The Greenview Civic Improvement Association will host a Labor Day Celebration in Greenview. The Mike Wilson Memorial 5K run will be held Saturday, Sept. 4 at Greenview Village Park with registration starting at 8 a.m. followed by the race at 9 a.m. Adults are $20 and kids under 14 years old are $10. A community church service will be held Sunday, Sept. 5 in the park pavilion.
WorldKDWN

Pandemic Once Again Disrupts Plans For Jewish High Holy Days

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 23: Rabbi Wollenberg and his family take part in Tashlich at a pond in Woodford Green on September 23, 2020 in London, England. The atonement ritual of Tashlich is performed between the holy days of Rosh Hashanah, which is the Jewish new year, and Yom Kippur, which marks the end of the 10 day holiday, and is the holiest day in the Jewish calendar. Tashlich comes from the Hebrew word meaning 'to cast', and refers to the idea of casting away ones sins. Members of the Jewish community across the world have been celebrating this year under the shadow of the Coronavirus pandemic, with many events that would usually be observed in large groups and amongst friends, observed at home or in their family bubbles. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
Beverly Hills, CAbeverlypress.com

Beverly Hills Temple of the Arts welcomes High Holy Days guests

Rabbi David Baron, of Beverly Hills Temple of the Arts at the Saban Theatre, has announced guests for Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish year. In-person services will commence at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 15, for the Eve of Yom Kippur (Kol Nidre), and continue at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16.
Beachwood, OHCleveland Jewish News

Delta variant forces rabbis to adjust High Holy Day services

Rabbis and staff of more than eight Northeast Ohio synagogues rushed to get out the word and implement new, and in some cases virtual, High Holy Days service schedules as the COVID-19 Delta variant presented an unexpected setback for large, in-person gatherings. “The health and safety of our community is...
Palm Beach, FLPalm Beach Daily News

Pandemic changes High Holy Days for some Palm Beach synagogues

The more things change, the more they stay the same: The pandemic is still putting a crimp into services for the High Holy Days. In 2020, COVID-19 led Temple Emanu-El to livestream its holiday services, while New Synagogue skipped them. The High Holy Days include Rosh Hashana, which celebrates the...
Boulder, COboulderjewishnews.org

Rosh Hashanah Dinner Under the Stars!

Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, which begins on Monday night, September 6, is a time seen as the potential for life, blessing and sustenance for the entire year. Our actions for Rosh Hashanah set the tone for the year to come. Experience a special lavish Rosh Hashanah meal you...
Theater & Dancetheislandnow.com

High Holy Days events open to community

Shana Tova! Temple Beth-El is welcoming the entire community for special High Holy Days events. High Holy Days Tot Services-for children ages 2-6 with an adult. Join Temple Beth-El’s rabbis and a song leader for High Holy Days-themed songs and a story. Parade with the Torah, dance, clap and bring in the new year with joy. This is a wonderful service to enjoy with a young child or grandchild (children must be accompanied by an adult).
Deland, FLThe DeLand-Deltona Beacon

Spiritual Side: Schedule for High Holy Days at Congregation Beth Shalom

Congregation Beth Shalom in Deltona is resuming Zoom services for the High Holy Days after enjoying a brief time of coming together at the shul. Erev Rosh Hashanah at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 6; the Rosh Hashanah morning service will be at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, followed by a live Tashlich at the Lake Monroe Boat Launch, 966 Lakeshore Drive in Deltona (Bring your lunch, as there are plenty of picnic tables to ensure social distancing); a Shabbat Shuvah service will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10; Erev Yom Kippur and a Kol Nidre service will be at 6:20 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15; a Yom Kippur morning service will be at 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, with Yizkor at noon and N’eila and Havdalah at 6:30 p.m.
Beachwood, OHCleveland Jewish News

Menorah Park prepares for High Holy Days – COVID protocol style

Even though the delta variant of the coronavirus is raging, spiritual leaders at two Jewish long-term care facilities say services for Rosh Hashanah from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8 and Yom Kippur on Sept. 15 and Sept. 16 will largely fall in line with ones held before COVID-19 effectively shut them down in 2020. Back to normal? Not quite, but on the way.
ReligionThrive Global

The High Holy Days of my Youth

I remember sitting in my grandparents’ small apartment, seven of us crowded around the table, slurping on chicken soup and matzah balls and not appreciating nearly enough what those days meant to us. Or how as an adult, I would long to be back in that apartment sharing soup and challah with my family.

Comments / 0

Community Policy