MORRO BAY, Calif. - Morro Bay police are searching for a man wanted for assault with a deadly weapon Friday after a motel employee reported being threatened at gunpoint.

The police department said around 5:51 p.m. they received a report of a man who had broken into a room at the Rodeway Inn on Main Street.

There, a motel employee contacted the suspect and an argument ensued during which the employee told the man he was going to call the police.

After that, the man reportedly pulled a handgun out from his waistband and pointed it at the motel employee before fleeing the area on foot.

Officers arrived at the scene and immediately searched the area where they reported finding two firearms and property they believe to belong to the man who fled.

Witnesses in the area told officers the man had been picked up in an unknown vehicle that left the area before police had arrived.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Morro Bay Police Department at 805-772- 6225 or the San Luis Obispo County Crime Stoppers at 805-549-STOP.

The post Morro Bay police searching for man after motel employee threatened at gunpoint appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12 .