Safe at Home, a back-to-school community day, will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 28 at Bing Crosby Stadium in Front Royal. This event brings together Warren County and Skyline high school baseball teams for three exhibition games. There will be concessions, raffles, door prizes and activities for the whole family. Admission is $5 with children under 13 admitted free.