Cron, Rockies outhomer Dodgers in 4-2 victory

By Yahoo! Sports
dailydodgers.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleC.J. Cron hit a mammoth, tiebreaking home run leading off the sixth inning, and the Colorado Rockies defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-2 on Friday night. After striking out twice, Cron sent a 482-foot shot off Andre Jackson next to the bar seating above the Dodgers bullpen in left field for his major league-leading 30th RBI in August. The Rockies improved to 16-47 on the road in a game in which all the runs came on homers.

