Kodak Black & JackBoy Get Into Screaming Match On Instagram Live
Jay-Z spit bars about the family feuding, but Kodak Black and JackBoy don't seem to care about any of that at the moment. These two have been at odds for months and their tension only seems to be growing as they take their grievances to social media. The Florida artists were once close, often bragging about one another and sharing photos showing them together online, but on Friday (August 27) evening, Kodak and JackBoy met on Instagram Live for an explosive argument that has gone viral.www.hotnewhiphop.com
Comments / 0