What Is Mudding in a Truck?

This pickup goes for its first run with the wild horses. The Chevrolet C10 Pickup truck is one of America’s most highly sought-after small trucks from the olden days. Having built a reputation for being tough as a mule and beautiful as a prized pony while having the capacity to be built into a racehorse the C-10 has gained a sort of cult-like following in the automotive community. Of course, this is entirely justified because the truck follows through on every promise it makes. With some modification, you could have yourself an awesome street truck that blasts through tires faster than a Mustang blasts through a crowd. That was the essential reasoning behind the creation of this build and, while it certainly may not be pretty, it does it better than most of its fellow small pickups.