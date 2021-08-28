Cancel
Outagamie County, WI

Flood Advisory issued for Outagamie by NWS

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 00:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Outagamie THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 145 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR WINNEBAGO, OUTAGAMIE AND WAUPACA COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat across Winnebago County. However, a Flash Flood Warning remains in effect for Outagamie and central Waupaca counties until 3 am. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

