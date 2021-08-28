Flood Advisory issued for Waupaca, Winnebago by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 01:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Waupaca; Winnebago THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 145 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR WINNEBAGO, OUTAGAMIE AND WAUPACA COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat across Winnebago County. However, a Flash Flood Warning remains in effect for Outagamie and central Waupaca counties until 3 am. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.