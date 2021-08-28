Cancel
Real Estate

415 Azra Court

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis beautiful home, located in the gated community of Bulle Rock, is move in ready and waiting for you! Large 4 BR, 4.5 BA villa with main level primary bedroom and a loft area on quiet dead end street. Finished basement with recreation room and full bath, storage area. Home features the following updates in 2021: new 75 gallon hot water heater, stainless steel stove, built in stainless steel microwave, stainless steel dishwasher, washer and dryer, new flooring on main level and upstairs, and freshly painted throughout! New HVAC in 2017. This is a great community that you will enjoy coming home to with walking trails, a community center, exercise facilities, indoor and outdoor pools, an excellent golf course and a variety of clubs for your enjoyment. The HOA provides all lawn maintenance and snow removal so you have more free time to enjoy what this home and community has to offer . Located in the historic waterfront town of Havre de Grace with great dining, shops, a waterfront park and boardwalk, community events, a winery and a brewery nearby, all while ideally located in between Baltimore and Philadelphia and close to major commuting routes and Aberdeen Proving Ground.

