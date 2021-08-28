Cancel
1400 Valley Forge Way

Here it is - the only rancher in Philadelphia Station finally hits the market! Who will be the first to make an offer?? This spacious open floor plan with cathedral & vaulted ceilings on the main level features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths including an ensuite and huge walk-in closet. The lower level includes another full bath, family room, and possible 4th bedroom. So many updates - newer carpet, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, ceiling fans, newer custom back door to deck, furnace 2020, water heater 2014, stove 2018, microwave 2019, fenced in back yard, pellet stove, freshly painted interior. Come make this beauty yours today!!!!

