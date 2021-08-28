Cancel
Real Estate

11659 Saint Davids Lane

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrivacy, privacy, and more privacy is what you will find @ 11659 St. David's Lane. This 5500+ s.f. home is on a private lane with 10 homes all on 1+ acre lots. This grand lady is being sold "as is", which is reflected in the price, and she just needs some cosmetic updating but is totally livable. She features a large kitchen with breakfast area overlooking the deck and woods. The kitchen was installed 12 years ago with loads of cabinets and a pantry to boot. This 3 level home boasts 5/6 large bedrooms and 3.5 baths. the lower level offers a large family recreational area with a fireplace and wet bar/ refrigerator. The lower level also has large bedroom with a full bath plus a storage area room that could be converted into a sixth bedroom. The midlevel offers the kitchen, dining room, a great room addition with a fireplace and it's own heating and air conditioning system. Also on this level is a reception/family area off the kitchen with a gorgeous stacked stone fireplace. The exterior wall from the great room to the reception room is a bank of tall windows which brings in lovely natural light. The mid level also includes a dedicated office with built in bookshelves the primary suite with full bath, a large two story foyer, a half bath and laundry room. The upper level has 3 spacious bedrooms and a full bath. All this living space is situated on 1.25 wooded acres with plenty of parking.

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Winchester, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

1156 Aa Rogers Road

Come see this immaculate 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom doublewide situated on over 3.3 acres! All new flooring has recently been installed. Enjoy the view while nestled in the mountains of Wild and Wonderful West Virginia. Wild life abounds all year round. A great opportunity for anyone looking to get away from the "hustle and bustle" of the world. All at a price that can't be beat. Located just over a mile off of Rt 50 and only a 30 min drive to Winchester, VA! Act fast and don't miss out on this chance of a lifetime.
Home & Gardenarlingtonrealtyinc.com

7856 Glenister Drive

OPEN FLOOR PLAN with the right amount of sunlight!Welcome to this homeowner+GGs dream of a turn-key home. Let+GGs start off with all the new things: New Low-E Clerestory allowing lots of light into the kitchen and living room;New Kitchen & Appliances (Over-the-range Vent has been re-routed to vent outside) (3YR);New Premium Wolf Kitchen Cabinets (3 YR);New oversized HVAC (3 YR);New water heater (3 YR);Beautifully remodeled Bathrooms (3 YR & 5 YR)New Kitchenette on the lower-level & two PantriesEXTREMELY LOW UTILITIES (Electricity and Gas) +GG Ask me how much.More about the home:NO HOA +GG Road is County maintained;Roof/Attic: Highest quality shingles with lifetime warranty (transfers) & R-30 Attic Insulation & New Radiant Barrier;Exterior: 1 in. thick siding & double insulated & 6 in. commercial grade gutter & commercial grade gutter guards; for ease of mind: new water proofing barrier & External sump-pump installed; Deck was repainted and has new underdeck membrane;Flooring: Sound proofed upper floor (you will not hear a +G+creak+G-) & new lower floor flooring & new entrance railing;Wood burning fireplace has been winterized.Exterior structures:THREE storage sheds to satiate storage/hobbies/office needs!School district:All elementary, middle, and high schools are fabulously rated! The Trifecta of Education.Neighborhood feel:Calm, Peaceful, Welcoming neighbors.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

1140 Timber Ridge Road

2 Acres surround this well maintained property that backs to woods with easy access to Rt 50 (only 1 mile) , east of Capon Bridge just a short distance from the state line. The home has been well cared for. Features a large eat in kitchen with appliances, kitchen island and lots of cabinets, laundry/mud room entrance from garage, separate dining room opens to living room and front entrance, split bedroom plan with Bedroom 2 and 3 and hall bath off right hall way, Primary Bedroom with private bath, double sinks, double seat shower and walk in closet on left off left hallway, full unfinished basement with 2 windows and roll up door for moving items in and out. could easily be finished for additional living space and convert roll up door to french door, covered front porch with sidewalks from Huge asphalt driveway that would easily accommodate 6 vehicles plus 2 in the 2 car side load garage, almost new architectural shingled roof and almost new furnace with central air, Come See Today!
Friendsville, MDarlingtonrealtyinc.com

Trap Run X White Rock Crossing

$45,000 STATUS: Active ON SITE: TODAY ID#: MDGA2000948. "THE PRICE LISTED IS THE OPENING BID FOR THE ONLINE AUCTION, IT IS NOT THE LIST PRICE!" The asset is vacant land. The land area is 1,447,063+/- sf or 33.22+/- acres.Parcel Tax ID: 02-011964 | Map Reference: M31 P7GPS Coordinates: 39.617210, -79.450810There is no Buyer's Premium on this asset. Property Sold "As-is". Buyer and/or buyer's agent responsible for verifying all pertinent information including but not limited to condition, taxes, utilities, square footage, acreage, school zones, permitting, zoning, etc. The final auction contract will be non-contingent on inspections or financing. Buyers need to conduct all due diligence prior to bidding. This property will be sold via Special Warranty Deed. The Seller will convey clear, insurable title at closing.
Baltimore, MDarlingtonrealtyinc.com

3318 Dorchester Road

Welcome to your beautiful corner lot home in the historic Ashburton Community of Baltimore City! If you are looking for the perfect blend of historic architecture and modern updates, this home is for you. Walk into the spacious foyer with updated flooring; large family room with wood burning fireplace and sunroom; and formal dining room. Fall in love with the updated kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and a large center island. Take in the 4 spacious bedrooms on the upper level; updated bath and separate cedar closet. The primary bedroom has a wood burning fireplace. The lower level features a large recreation room; mudroom with a rough-in for half bath. Enjoy nice evenings on the patio overlooking the large beautifully landscaped yard. This home should definitely be on you MUST SEE list!
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

121 Madison Place

Say +G+hello+G- to 121 Madison Street, a light-filled, carefully maintained and improved, gracious home in the welcoming, waterfront community of Rivergate. 58 spacious Federal-style townhouses brought excitement and new residents to North Old Town in 1995 and with the explosion today of new retail stores, restaurants, nearby recreational facilities and the developing Arts District, this location is sure to WOW those seeking a very special urban life-style.Four levels of recently painted, sophisticated, yet comfortable, living permeate this sun-drenched, brick corner residence where generous windows and wood floors throughout contribute to the enjoyment found within. The large entry foyer is flanked by living and dining rooms allowing easy flow for entertaining. Handsome built-ins edge the gas fireplace adorned by a wide mantel while windows on two sides bring lustrous light to the formal room, fireplace conveys "as is". The dining room is dressed for delight with walls enhanced by chair rail and illuminated with recessed and dimmable LED lights. Beyond is a gourmet kitchen with granite counters, white cabinets and appliances, casual eating bar and an adjacent breakfast area with ceiling fan and French doors to the enclosed brick patio. Even a carefully placed powder room on this main level adds to the ease of living.The upper level offers a large primary bedroom and luxurious bath. The corner location and vaulted ceiling fills this room with natural light while a whirlpool bathtub and separate glass shower in addition to double sinks and extensive vanity are housed in the gleaming tiled primary bath. Another corner bedroom or office on this elevation includes plantation shutters and generous daily light. Completing this floor is an enclosed laundry room with side-by-side appliances, additional cabinetry and shelving.Intrigue is extended with the third bedroom in the aerie top floor where the vaulted ceiling creates a haven of its own, further enchanting with its own tiled bath.The lower level reveals a home office with built-in storage and counter as well as wide windows of light looking out to the Rivergate community. In addition, there is an entrance to the two-car garage.Additional improvements include re-enforcement of masonry columns and area under the stairs, recent replacement of the double-oven range, installation of supplemental insulation, washer pan installation, inclusion of ADT Security System, replacement of two toilets and improvement of the garage flooring.Take moments to absorb the quiet of the patio enclosed by a recent fence and new gate, perimeter bed for minimal garden puttering, plenty of space for an active grill and al fresco dining as well as steps through the rear gate to all that North Old Town now offers. It+GGs a special home awaiting its newest stewards who will surely enjoy the walkability of so many needs, wants and pleasures.Murphy bed in den does not convey. Fireplace conveys "as is".
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

3720 Lacy Boulevard

Beautiful 0.40 Acre Buildable Level lot with a cozy house that has 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms; includes its own backyard with fruit trees and vegetable garden. The property extends from Lacy blvd, as a level rectangular lot up to the fence directly adjacent to the first house on Arnet Street. The value is in the land! Build your dream home (You may find more possibilities if you are a builder) at this Prime location close to Route 7, Columbia Pike, Baileys Cross Rd, Seminary Road & many shops, restaurants, community college & businesses nearby...
Davidson, NCStatesville Record & Landmark

3 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $475,000

$20k price improvement!! Location! Location and spectacular open water lake views in Davidson! Gorgeous views from your condo, shopping and restaurants within minutes and easy access to I-77. Home has new neutral paint and carpet and is priced to allow for other updates. Enjoy beautiful views of Lake Norman from your large private balcony, your master bedroom or your vaulted ceiling great room. Your wood burning fireplace with built-in wet bar make entertaining easy. Lake access, brand new tennis and pickle ball courts and walking trails make this a relaxing lake-living experience! Refrigerator sold as is.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

12400 Toll House Road

This home beams with pride of ownership. Is your family looking for a home on a large over half an acre corner lot that is not cookie cutter and has been well maintained? Well, welcome home! This 4BR 2BA home features large sized rooms. No tiny bedrooms here! Kitchen features custom cabinetry, plenty of storage and corian countertops. The eat in kitchen area flows right into dining room. Much of the house has also been freshly painted. The master features a soaking tub, as well as custom woodwork details. This home is over 2400 finished square feet with a large attached garage, a long paved driveway with plenty of parking, shed, and a great wood pile waiting for those cozy nights for your wood stove in a huge lower level family room. The family room area downstairs has so many possibilities with an open floor plan. So many recent upgrades are featured in this home, to include: new front deck with trex top railing in 2020, completely NEW HVAC system both inside and out with variable speed air handler in 2019, wood siding sealed 2021, outside of house and garage doors painted in 2021, new outdoor lights installed 2020 and 2021, new shutters 2021, new attic fan 2020. The home is situated perfectly on a corner lot, back from the road. It has both a large and flat front and back yard and back yard is fully fenced. The desk features multi levels and offers plenty of room for entertaining. While there is plenty of open space in the yard, there are also mature trees for shade, an herb garden, and a custom landscaped walkway. Enjoy nights by the fire pit outside and roast some marshmallows! This home is a part of the Lake Wilderness community which features tennis courts, basket ball courts, volleyball, beach area, an outdoor pool, playground and even a campground. This community knows just how to bring the outdoors into daily living. This home has been well loved and is looking forward to it's next new lucky owner!
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

1408 5TH Street NW

Welcome to an exquisite masterpiece! This breathtaking 120 year old Victorian has been perfectly curated into the standard of modern luxury living. The attention to detail and quality craftsmanship greet you as you walk through the front door. The expansive quartz fireplace is an absolute statement piece. Black quartz is brilliantly accented in the chef kitchen and large island. This 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home features high end Bosch appliances, an owner's suite with expansive windows, designer bathrooms and finishes, and the convenience of upper and lower level laundry. The lower level offers an opportunity to be used as a potential rental unit, au pair, or in-law suite. Step into the private oasis backyard and entertain guests or simply relax. Have a latte at the local coffee shops, experience a variety of worldwide cuisine just steps away from your front door, shop with the luxury designers at City Center, or cheer on your favorite hockey or basketball team at the Capital One Arena. Walking distance to Mt. Vernon Square/Convention Center Metro, Shaw-Howard University Metro, Downtown DC, historic U Street Corridor, and the National Mall. Walkability Score: 96. Bike Score: 90. Please wear a mask and follow COVID-19 protocols while viewing the property.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

614 Cawley Drive

IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN-READY!! Beautiful townhouse featuring 3 beds, 2.5 baths. Large master bedroom with plenty of closets right off a family room/rec room. 2nd level also has 2 large bedroom with Jack & Jill bathroom. 2019 AC, new washer and dryer, new paint and new flooring. Fenced in with a shed for storage.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

13110 Coastal Highway , #70201

Look no further+G-. This three bedroom, two bath unit is in the popular Braemar Towers. With two balconies you can enjoy views of the ocean, sunrises and sunsets. The unit has been very well cared for, and the owners have never rented. Amenities include, two beach lockers, outdoor pool, sundeck, pickle ball, tennis, game room, exercise room, party room, bike room, outside showers, two balconies, locked lobby after-hours, on-site manager, parking lot, and site sales and rentals. Don+GGt miss seeing this one!!
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

38 Ponca Circle

CEDAR PLANK CONTEMPORARY HOME WITH OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH EXPOSED POST AND BEAMS. 3 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHS ON .54 OF AN ACRE. LOFT AREA IS COUNTED AS 3RD BEDROOM. WRAP AROUND DECK. GAS/WOOD BURNING STOVE. 1500+- SQ, FT, UNFINISHED BASEMENT*PRELISTING APPRAISAL COMPLETED. Listing courtesy of Remax Vision. ©2021 Bright...
Sharpsburg, MDarlingtonrealtyinc.com

Lot 9, Section A Horseshoe Bend Road

$125,000 STATUS: Active ON SITE: TODAY ID#: MDWA2002044. Rarely available! Gorgeous 3.27 acre lot in sought-after private community of Horseshoe Bend! Front of lot is mostly clear with more woods heading towards middle and back of lot. Antietam Creek is at rear of lot. Perfect for private adventuring, whether hiking in your own woods or floating the creek! Lot is sand-mound approved and ready for formal system design. Build your dream home or your get away cabin! In addition to enjoying your private haven, this lot enjoys community benefits as well--34+/- acres of community recreational reserve, providing large open space for community events, nature walks, play and creek exploration. Cray fish too!
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

1726 S Charles Street

Beautiful Fed Hill property featuring 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and 2 rooftop decks located in the heart of Federal Hill with approximately four years left on CHAP. With four levels of living, this open-floor plan, transitional craftsman home offers granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, an in-house speaker system, and ample storage space.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

109 Oflannery Court

2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse with 1 car garage. Open concept kitchen, living, and dining area with half bath. Laminate flooring throughout the main level. Upstairs has a large primary bedroom with walk-in closet and bedroom number 2, both with carpet, as well as a full bathroom and laundry. Great location - minutes to shopping, restaurants, and I-81. Call now to schedule a tour!
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

14738 Gatwick Square

Stunning brick, end unit townhouse in sought after London Towne features 3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Don't miss the beautiful, blooming fig trees on your way in. This home shows like a Pinterest dream. Fall in love with the gourmet kitchen/dining combo. Rich brown cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and large island. Gleaming Brazilian Cherry hardwood floors through the main level. Luxury vinyl on the upper level. Natural light floods this beauty. The roof and A/C were replaced in 2020 and the hot water heater in 2015-2016. Conveniently located to every amenity you need...public transportation, schools, shopping and restaurants. Make this home yours today!
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

5055 Macdonough Place

END UNITOctober Delivey! Brand new 2,270 sq ft. 2 car garage townhome with 3 bedrooms/2.5 bathrooms located within walking distance to Westview Promenade and a short drive to I-270 and downtown Frederick. Our top selling floorplan. This home features a spacious main level with open kitchen, large island, stainless appliances and granite/quarts countertops in kitchen and in full baths!Enjoy beautiful mountain views, as well as a deck on the rear over looking your backyard. Finished rec room, and smart home package included!Amenities include pool, clubhouse with fitness center, tot lots, and walking trails. *Photos not of actual home*
Greenbelt, MDarlingtonrealtyinc.com

9727 51ST Place

Location, Location, Beautiful single family home with 4 Bedrooms and 2. Full bathrooms, locate it in a quiet neighborhood, the Hollywood community of College Park.Property is close to Greenbelt Metro Station , 2 blocks walk distance. The house is close to UMD, and route 1- I 495.and I 95. Walking distance to shopping centers and restaurants,This property is completely move-in ready, Renovated kitchen and bathrooms, granite counter top.Main electrical panel was replace in 2019. Wood flooring thoroughly. Fully finish basement, with outside entrance, with full bathroom, kitchenette, and family room. Nice Backyard with deck for outside entertaining. DON'T MISS IT!!!!!
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

44 Hensley

Fantastic Opportunity & Price to Own this awesome Lake Anna Public Side 1.5 Acre lot with your very own Deep water Boat slip in common area. This Lot is Perfectly Nestled on a peninsula with in a community with beautiful homes plus waterfront homes surrounding this gorgeous building lot just waiting for you o come and build your dream home! Seasonal water views from both sides of the lot! Three Bedroom Conventional Gravity Fed Septic system Certification on file with County (copy provided and available under documents). This corner lot is well worth your time to come to see. You will not be disappointed! Sign posted on property on 9/5.

