7009 Sheriff Road

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 8 days ago

Listing courtesy of Premiere Realty.

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Winchester, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

1156 Aa Rogers Road

Come see this immaculate 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom doublewide situated on over 3.3 acres! All new flooring has recently been installed. Enjoy the view while nestled in the mountains of Wild and Wonderful West Virginia. Wild life abounds all year round. A great opportunity for anyone looking to get away from the "hustle and bustle" of the world. All at a price that can't be beat. Located just over a mile off of Rt 50 and only a 30 min drive to Winchester, VA! Act fast and don't miss out on this chance of a lifetime.
Grantsville, MDarlingtonrealtyinc.com

Turkey Neck

$65,000 STATUS: Active ON SITE: TODAY ID#: MDGA2000946. "THE PRICE LISTED IS THE OPENING BID FOR THE ONLINE AUCTION, IT IS NOT THE LIST PRICE!" The asset is a rolling, wooded tract of land. Subject property is divided at the lower portion of site by CSX Railroad. The land area is 2,157,962+/- sf or 49.54+/- acres.Parcel Tax ID: 01005375 | Map Reference: M74 P65 | GPS Coordinates: 39.443375, -79.248795There is no Buyer's Premium on this asset. Property Sold "As-is". Buyer and/or buyer's agent responsible for verifying all pertinent information including but not limited to condition, taxes, utilities, square footage, acreage, school zones, permitting, zoning, etc. The final auction contract will be non-contingent on inspections or financing. Buyers need to conduct all due diligence prior to bidding. This property will be sold via Special Warranty Deed. The Seller will convey clear, insurable title at closing.
Friendsville, MDarlingtonrealtyinc.com

Trap Run X White Rock Crossing

$45,000 STATUS: Active ON SITE: TODAY ID#: MDGA2000948. "THE PRICE LISTED IS THE OPENING BID FOR THE ONLINE AUCTION, IT IS NOT THE LIST PRICE!" The asset is vacant land. The land area is 1,447,063+/- sf or 33.22+/- acres.Parcel Tax ID: 02-011964 | Map Reference: M31 P7GPS Coordinates: 39.617210, -79.450810There is no Buyer's Premium on this asset. Property Sold "As-is". Buyer and/or buyer's agent responsible for verifying all pertinent information including but not limited to condition, taxes, utilities, square footage, acreage, school zones, permitting, zoning, etc. The final auction contract will be non-contingent on inspections or financing. Buyers need to conduct all due diligence prior to bidding. This property will be sold via Special Warranty Deed. The Seller will convey clear, insurable title at closing.
Home & Gardenarlingtonrealtyinc.com

7856 Glenister Drive

OPEN FLOOR PLAN with the right amount of sunlight!Welcome to this homeowner+GGs dream of a turn-key home. Let+GGs start off with all the new things: New Low-E Clerestory allowing lots of light into the kitchen and living room;New Kitchen & Appliances (Over-the-range Vent has been re-routed to vent outside) (3YR);New Premium Wolf Kitchen Cabinets (3 YR);New oversized HVAC (3 YR);New water heater (3 YR);Beautifully remodeled Bathrooms (3 YR & 5 YR)New Kitchenette on the lower-level & two PantriesEXTREMELY LOW UTILITIES (Electricity and Gas) +GG Ask me how much.More about the home:NO HOA +GG Road is County maintained;Roof/Attic: Highest quality shingles with lifetime warranty (transfers) & R-30 Attic Insulation & New Radiant Barrier;Exterior: 1 in. thick siding & double insulated & 6 in. commercial grade gutter & commercial grade gutter guards; for ease of mind: new water proofing barrier & External sump-pump installed; Deck was repainted and has new underdeck membrane;Flooring: Sound proofed upper floor (you will not hear a +G+creak+G-) & new lower floor flooring & new entrance railing;Wood burning fireplace has been winterized.Exterior structures:THREE storage sheds to satiate storage/hobbies/office needs!School district:All elementary, middle, and high schools are fabulously rated! The Trifecta of Education.Neighborhood feel:Calm, Peaceful, Welcoming neighbors.
Baltimore, MDarlingtonrealtyinc.com

3318 Dorchester Road

Welcome to your beautiful corner lot home in the historic Ashburton Community of Baltimore City! If you are looking for the perfect blend of historic architecture and modern updates, this home is for you. Walk into the spacious foyer with updated flooring; large family room with wood burning fireplace and sunroom; and formal dining room. Fall in love with the updated kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and a large center island. Take in the 4 spacious bedrooms on the upper level; updated bath and separate cedar closet. The primary bedroom has a wood burning fireplace. The lower level features a large recreation room; mudroom with a rough-in for half bath. Enjoy nice evenings on the patio overlooking the large beautifully landscaped yard. This home should definitely be on you MUST SEE list!
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

530 N Fulton Avenue

Currently set up as 4 apartments on a busy street near public transportation and multiple meters with some improvements including ductwork and repairs to the roof ....perfect for Investors looking for a multi-unit with lots of potentials. Listing courtesy of Long & Foster Real Estate, Inc.. ©2021 Bright MLS, All...
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

3720 Lacy Boulevard

Beautiful 0.40 Acre Buildable Level lot with a cozy house that has 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms; includes its own backyard with fruit trees and vegetable garden. The property extends from Lacy blvd, as a level rectangular lot up to the fence directly adjacent to the first house on Arnet Street. The value is in the land! Build your dream home (You may find more possibilities if you are a builder) at this Prime location close to Route 7, Columbia Pike, Baileys Cross Rd, Seminary Road & many shops, restaurants, community college & businesses nearby...
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

1516 Greendale Road

Beautiful corner row home. Refinished hardwood floors throughout, fresh paint and so much more. Come see for yourself. Listing courtesy of Keller Williams Preferred Properties. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other...
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

13110 Coastal Highway , #70201

Look no further+G-. This three bedroom, two bath unit is in the popular Braemar Towers. With two balconies you can enjoy views of the ocean, sunrises and sunsets. The unit has been very well cared for, and the owners have never rented. Amenities include, two beach lockers, outdoor pool, sundeck, pickle ball, tennis, game room, exercise room, party room, bike room, outside showers, two balconies, locked lobby after-hours, on-site manager, parking lot, and site sales and rentals. Don+GGt miss seeing this one!!
Beaver County, PABeaver County Times

Sheriff Sale Beaver County

Abstract of property taken in execution upon the writs shown as the properties of the severally named defendants, owners or reputed owners, and to be sold by the Sheriff of Beaver County. On October 4, 2021 at 10:00 am, the Beaver County Sheriff Sales will be held by Bid4Assets online auction site. Conditions of Sale are available to view on https://www.bid4assets.com/beavercountypasheriffsales Terms are twenty (20) percent of the bid price at time of Sale. The bidder is responsible to do a Lien search on the property. All property sold and in default will be resold at the next regular scheduled Sheriff Sale. Notice is hereby given that a schedule of distribution will be filed by the Sheriff, not later than thirty (30) days after the day of the sale, and that distribution will be made in accordance with the schedule unless exceptions are filed thereto within ten (10) days thereafter.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

3428 Dix Street NE

Very well maintained row house in the Lily Ponds neighborhood is in walking distance of Langston Golf Course.This home features original hard wood floors and an enclosed front porch that is perfect for sitting and enjoying the weather. The kitchen has updated appliances, ample cabinet space and a granite counter top for eating or placing items, while the bathroom has an updated pedestal sink and a sky light for natural light. The basement has two sections with a washer/dryer in the rear section and the front is open space for entertaining. The back yard has grass along with concrete pad for off-street parking.
Sharpsburg, MDarlingtonrealtyinc.com

Lot 9, Section A Horseshoe Bend Road

$125,000 STATUS: Active ON SITE: TODAY ID#: MDWA2002044. Rarely available! Gorgeous 3.27 acre lot in sought-after private community of Horseshoe Bend! Front of lot is mostly clear with more woods heading towards middle and back of lot. Antietam Creek is at rear of lot. Perfect for private adventuring, whether hiking in your own woods or floating the creek! Lot is sand-mound approved and ready for formal system design. Build your dream home or your get away cabin! In addition to enjoying your private haven, this lot enjoys community benefits as well--34+/- acres of community recreational reserve, providing large open space for community events, nature walks, play and creek exploration. Cray fish too!
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

614 Cawley Drive

IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN-READY!! Beautiful townhouse featuring 3 beds, 2.5 baths. Large master bedroom with plenty of closets right off a family room/rec room. 2nd level also has 2 large bedroom with Jack & Jill bathroom. 2019 AC, new washer and dryer, new paint and new flooring. Fenced in with a shed for storage.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

38 Ponca Circle

CEDAR PLANK CONTEMPORARY HOME WITH OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH EXPOSED POST AND BEAMS. 3 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHS ON .54 OF AN ACRE. LOFT AREA IS COUNTED AS 3RD BEDROOM. WRAP AROUND DECK. GAS/WOOD BURNING STOVE. 1500+- SQ, FT, UNFINISHED BASEMENT*PRELISTING APPRAISAL COMPLETED. Listing courtesy of Remax Vision. ©2021 Bright...
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

1726 S Charles Street

Beautiful Fed Hill property featuring 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and 2 rooftop decks located in the heart of Federal Hill with approximately four years left on CHAP. With four levels of living, this open-floor plan, transitional craftsman home offers granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, an in-house speaker system, and ample storage space.
Travelarlingtonrealtyinc.com

17020 Indian Head Highway

Easy Access, 3.12ac Close to DC & Ronald Reagan Washington National AirportPlenty of Space for MULTIPLE Properties!****************************Acreage available at this Price, is a deal you won+GGt see again!! Accokeek is a suburb of Washington D.C. that is only about 15-20 minutes away from the hustle & bustle of the city. This town is conveniently located near several bigger areas like: Waldorf, Clinton, Oxon Hill, all less than a 15-minute drive. Plus, the major highways & interstates are minutes away, meaning travel to Virginia, DC & other cities is a breeze. But while you+GGre in town there are plenty of Diverse Cuisines to dine on & the Capital Wheel is also nearby! Come build your Dream Home or two-family Estates in this Quiet Oasis, Surrounded by Nature & Wildlife that+GGs also minutes from the Pleasures of a City Life! Your new Life Awaits in this Beautiful City that is loaded with potential & History.****************************This land is located off the paved Indian Head Hwy Road. Put the following address in Google Maps, it will take you right to the property: 17020 Indian Head Hwy. The zoning for this land is R-R. which only needs 20,000 sqft of space to build a home. Therefore, you can probably place to homes on these 3.12 acres. This land is being sold AS-IS. Electricity is within 1+-GP4 of a mile. Buyer will have to set up a private well & septic system. Buyer will need to get a perc test completed as well.****************************Buyer must verify & work with County to know what can & can't be done with the land, obtain proper permits if needed & confirm the availability of any utilities needed/serviced on the lots. Seller makes no warranties or representations about the land, its condition, or what can be built on the parcel. As for the utilities, the property needs well and septic and has not been perked yet.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

LOT 27 The View

"THE PRICE LISTED IS THE OPENING BID FOR THE ONLINE AUCTION, IT IS NOT THE LIST PRICE!" Residential building lot ready for your new home. Situated off Lake Shore Drive in the View Subdivision. Most community services are situated along U.S. Route 219 between Thayerville and McHenry home to Wisp Ski Resort and Deep Creek Lake, Maryland's largest freshwater fishing lake affording a variety of water sports. Additional community services are situated in Oakland, Garrett County's seat.Lot 27, The View | Oakland, MD (Parcel ID: 18-076454): Vacant lot on residential land. The land area is 124,146+/- sf or 2.85+/- acres.GPS Coordinates: 39.502398, -79.355712 | Map Reference: M57 P558 27 There is no Buyer's Premium on this asset. Property Sold "As-is". Buyer and/or buyer's agent responsible for verifying all pertinent information including but not limited to condition, taxes, utilities, square footage, acreage, school zones, permitting, zoning, etc. The final auction contract will be non-contingent on inspections or financing. Buyers need to conduct all due diligence prior to bidding. This property will be sold via Quitclaim Deed. The buyer will be responsible for all back taxes/liens at closing. We strongly recommend all buyers complete their own title exam. Additionally, the HOA for this asset will charge a water connection fee. See attached documents(available on auction site). Please contact the local HOA to confirm these charges are correct. Seller will not be liable for misquoted fees not confirmed by the buyer.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

5273 Miles Court

Fantastically Remodeled home. Welcome to this 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse that lives a lot like a single family. A very unique feature is that the home sits on a cul-da-sac and has its own driveway. At first sight you will be greeted by the open family room with warm hard flooring and wood burning fireplace. The whole home has been painted a modern grey with white trim accents. The kitchen has been recently remodeled with newer cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and newer countertops. The main level also features a half bathroom, dining area which leads out to large fenced in backyard with a storage shed. Heading up the stairs you will notice that the warm flooring has been added to the stairs as well. On the top level you will find 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, both bathroom have been recently remodeled and all new carpeting added to bedrooms. This home is ready for its new owner, sellers have worked hard to make sure the home is move in ready condition for its new owners. This home is a perfect 10!!! Please wear shoe booties.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

5055 Macdonough Place

END UNITOctober Delivey! Brand new 2,270 sq ft. 2 car garage townhome with 3 bedrooms/2.5 bathrooms located within walking distance to Westview Promenade and a short drive to I-270 and downtown Frederick. Our top selling floorplan. This home features a spacious main level with open kitchen, large island, stainless appliances and granite/quarts countertops in kitchen and in full baths!Enjoy beautiful mountain views, as well as a deck on the rear over looking your backyard. Finished rec room, and smart home package included!Amenities include pool, clubhouse with fitness center, tot lots, and walking trails. *Photos not of actual home*
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

109 Oflannery Court

2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse with 1 car garage. Open concept kitchen, living, and dining area with half bath. Laminate flooring throughout the main level. Upstairs has a large primary bedroom with walk-in closet and bedroom number 2, both with carpet, as well as a full bathroom and laundry. Great location - minutes to shopping, restaurants, and I-81. Call now to schedule a tour!

