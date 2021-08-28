7009 Sheriff Road

Easy Access, 3.12ac Close to DC & Ronald Reagan Washington National AirportPlenty of Space for MULTIPLE Properties!****************************Acreage available at this Price, is a deal you won+GGt see again!! Accokeek is a suburb of Washington D.C. that is only about 15-20 minutes away from the hustle & bustle of the city. This town is conveniently located near several bigger areas like: Waldorf, Clinton, Oxon Hill, all less than a 15-minute drive. Plus, the major highways & interstates are minutes away, meaning travel to Virginia, DC & other cities is a breeze. But while you+GGre in town there are plenty of Diverse Cuisines to dine on & the Capital Wheel is also nearby! Come build your Dream Home or two-family Estates in this Quiet Oasis, Surrounded by Nature & Wildlife that+GGs also minutes from the Pleasures of a City Life! Your new Life Awaits in this Beautiful City that is loaded with potential & History.****************************This land is located off the paved Indian Head Hwy Road. Put the following address in Google Maps, it will take you right to the property: 17020 Indian Head Hwy. The zoning for this land is R-R. which only needs 20,000 sqft of space to build a home. Therefore, you can probably place to homes on these 3.12 acres. This land is being sold AS-IS. Electricity is within 1+-GP4 of a mile. Buyer will have to set up a private well & septic system. Buyer will need to get a perc test completed as well.****************************Buyer must verify & work with County to know what can & can't be done with the land, obtain proper permits if needed & confirm the availability of any utilities needed/serviced on the lots. Seller makes no warranties or representations about the land, its condition, or what can be built on the parcel. As for the utilities, the property needs well and septic and has not been perked yet.