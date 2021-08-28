Cancel
Accokeek, MD

1608 Airport Lane

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNear MGM and National Harbor. Lots of potential for this 2.577 acres nestled in a quiet nook of Accokeek, MD. This is a great opportunity for a builder, developer or owner occupant looking for a great lot to build or do a 203K renovation on! Structure was involved in fire and is a tear down. Land includes a 20' foot right of way to give access to the lot behind it. The right of way area is currently gated with a No Trespassing sign. Please see the documents area to see pictures of the plat. Utility lines are already in. Most of the surrounding homes in the community have been renovated. Buyer to do due diligence to verify acreage.

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

