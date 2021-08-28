1109 S Bouldin Street

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleFull Custom Renovation which spared no expense. A stately all brick front exterior makes a great first impression. You're welcomed into the home by a large living room with brilliant brazilian cherry hardwood floors( which are contiguous throughout the main and upper levels) a brick interior accent wall behind two framed wall archways on the right and a full wall of wainscoting on the left and recessed lights. Behind the living room is the Chefs eat in Kitchen, featuring custom cherry cabinetry, built in wine rack, granite countertops, all stainless steel appliances ( gas oven range, refrigerator w/ice-maker, Built in Microwave, dishwasher) and three pendant lights between the kitchen and dining area. A rear exterior exit door leads to an all enclosed rear concrete privacy patio. A wood staircase ushers you up to the upper level boasting a primary bedroom with a corner Blackstone gas fireplace with stacked stone floor to ceiling wall, ceiling fan, recessed and track lighting. The opposite side generous sized bedroom also features brazilian cherry hardwood floors and recessed lights. A full hallway bath with ceramic time floor and tub/shower completes the upper level. Another wood staircase transports you to Two roof top decks with panoramic city views perfect for hosting parties or family gatherings. A finished lower level with a family room ( or optional 3rd bedroom) and a utility room with lots of storage rounds out this special home. Hurry, this one won't last.

