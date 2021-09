CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A mask requirement for indoor spaces was among football gameday rules announced by the University of Illinois. A mask policy was among multiple items announced before the Illini kick off their season Saturday against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Memorial Stadium. The school said stadium policy will match the U of I as a whole, with faculty, staff, students and visitors required to wear masks or facial coverings over the nose and mouth in all campus buildings, unless they're eating or drinking.