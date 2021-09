Associate news editor Caleb Miller is new to the Car and Driver family, so when his 2000 Mercedes-Benz S430's Airmatic suspension unceremoniously collapsed, he thought it'd be a good idea to ask the Window Shop crew to help him find a replacement. Miller set a $7000 budget and asked that we consider something fun and reliable. In the interest of saving the manuals, something with a clutch pedal would be nice, too. After the team stopped trying to convince Miller to just drive the S-class and tell people it's stanced, we showed him what we found on Craigslist and Facebook Marketplace in his price range. It turns out many of us have perverted definitions of fun and reliable.