Yuba City home opener called off due to poor air quality from wildfires

For the second straight week, the Yuba City High football team had a home game taken away, at least temporarily this time, when poor air quality in the area forced administration to cancel Friday’s night’s contest between the Honkers and Lincoln.

YC Athletic Director Joel Seaman said in a statement that officials waited until the last possible minute before calling the game off.

Seaman tweeted at about 6:24 p.m. Friday night that administration was waiting until 7 p.m. to make the final decision as to whether or not to cancel the game.

At about 6:30 p.m., the local air quality index was over 150, which is unhealthy for everyone.

Seaman noted that if the AQI was under 150 the game would take place.

At approximately 7:21 p.m. Seaman and others made the decision to cancel the varsity game. Junior varsity had already been canceled earlier in the night, Seaman said.

While it’s disappointing for everyone, YC first-year head coach Willie Burns said the decision was made with health and safety in mind.

“(We) shouldn’t be taking in large quantities of that (air),” Burns said. “We waited until game time of both games until we called it.”

Burns said a make-up contest between YC and Lincoln could be as early as Monday beginning at 5 p.m. with JV.

With COVID-19 alive and well getting kids sick and air quality seemingly still wreaking havoc on daily life, Burns said it’s important to keep working hard for our youth today.

“It’s more about kids getting some games (in),” Burns said.

At 9 p.m. Friday the AQI in Yuba City was over 150.

The AQI is forecasted to drop to 132 in Yuba City and Sutter today (Saturday), according to www.airnow.gov.

Sutter Athletic Director Rick Giovannoni said Friday night that the Huskies home opener against Truckee will essentially be a game-time decision due to surrounding air quality concerns.