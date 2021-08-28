Flood Advisory issued for Brown, Calumet by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 00:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Brown; Calumet The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northeastern Calumet County in east central Wisconsin Manitowoc County in east central Wisconsin Southern Brown County in northeastern Wisconsin * Until 300 AM CDT. * At 138 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to an 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Manitowoc, Chilton, Brillion, Valders, St. Nazianz, Two Creeks, Two Rivers, Wrightstown, Morrison, Cato, Holland, Mishicot, Larrabee, Cooperstown, Reedsville, Hilbert, Maple Grove, Whitelaw, Francis Creek and Wells. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding due to already saturated soils.