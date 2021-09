Simon Callow has accused Stonewall of taking a “strange turn to the tyrannical” over its views on self-identification for transgender people.The actor and gay rights campaigner claimed that an “extraordinarily unproductive militancy” now surrounds the LGBTQ+ charity. As reported by The Times, Callow said that the organisation’s stance on self-identification for transgender people risks infringing women’s rights and “could put pressure on young gay people to transition”.The Four Weddings and a Funeral star – who was involved in the anti-government protests that led to the 1989 foundation of Stonewall – said: “I shouldn’t have to fear in that way.“This...