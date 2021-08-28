Cancel
Steubenville, OH

Event preparations are under way

Weirton Daily Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTEUBENVILLE — Some events come and go, while others are able to stand the test of time and become anticipated additions to the calendar every year. The Herald-Star Speaker Series, Presented by Eastern Gateway Community College is one of the events that residents from across the Tri-State Area look forward to. And, when hockey’s Ed Olczyk steps on the stage at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22 in the Steubenville High School Auditorium, it will mark the 11th chapter in a series that dates back to Nov. 14, 2012.

Community Policy