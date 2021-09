One of the ways lawmakers intend to pay for $3.5 trillion of new spending in the budget reconciliation package is by creating “health care savings.” The leading proposal to achieve this is H.R. 3, the Elijah Cummings Lower Drug Costs Now Act, which would change the way that prescription drug prices are negotiated under Medicare Part D drugs by implementing the threat of steep tax penalties. While the policy would result in savings for patients and the federal government, it would come with the significant tradeoff of reduced medical innovation.