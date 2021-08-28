West Virginia prep football is back

The Brooke Bruins stormed the field Friday night as prep football returned for the 2021 season. Before the game, faithful Brooke fans remembered two long-time coaches they lost this year: Paul “Bud” Billiard, who led the Bruins football team for 22 years and to three state championships, among many accolades; and Perry West, who assisted Billiard during many of those years as well as heading a successful Bruins baseball team for 36 years. Brooke defeated Ripley, 28-7, and the details are on Page 1C.