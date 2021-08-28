How priorities change when a day begins

All products featured on Bon Appétit are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Can you even call yourself a celebrity these days if you don’t have your own wine label? From Bon Jovi’s Hampton Water rosé to Boyz II Men’s Harmony label, musicians, athletes, and actors are slapping their names on bottles faster than you can say, “Although we’ve come to the end of the road, still I can’t let go.” But are any of these celebrity wines actually worth buying? Much of that has to do with which winemaker the celeb chooses to partner with, because we’re pretty sure Cameron Diaz is not determining which pruning techniques to employ for her “clean” vegan wine brand. When the juice is good—as in the case of designer Rosie Assoulin’s Vivanterre wines, which are produced by natural wine heavy hitters Patrick Bouju and Justine Loiseau—it’s because the A-lister lending their name to the brand has had the good sense to tap a legit expert. Below, sommelier André Mack weighs in on three celebrity wines that deserve a spot on your table—and for his dunks on the bottles that didn’t make the cut (sorry, Snoop), watch the full video below.