Kyle Gordon Is Great (in NYC)

Kyle Gordon is a New York based comedian, actor, and writer, and he has fun every day. He has recently emerged as one of the most popular comedians on Tik Tok with over 2 million followers, and has been featured in Fast Company, Insider, Buzzfeed, Sports Illustrated and more. Come join Kyle as he presents an evening of live comedy unlike any you’ve ever seen. Kyle’s brand of genre defying, character based comedy will be sure to permanently improve your life.