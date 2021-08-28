Cancel
This Science-Backed Technique Kills Anxiety and Stress Using Just One Word

By Minda Zetlin
Inc.com
Cover picture for the articleCan you reduce your own stress and anxiety by saying just one word? You can--and there's scientific research that shows how it works. That insight comes from Marina Harris, Ph.D., a sports psychologist at North Carolina State University and a former competitive gymnast who retired from the sport due to an injury. In an article at Psychology Today, Harris described how she struggled with anxious thoughts herself, until she discovered cue-controlled relaxation. Cue controlled-relaxation is a technique that pairs a calming relaxation exercise with a specific cue, such as a word or phrase, until one evokes the other in a conditioned response. If the mere smell of coffee brewing in the morning makes you feel more alert, that could be an example of a conditioned response you've already learned.

