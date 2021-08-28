Cancel
Cedar Grove new head coach leads Saints to win in season opener

By Daminon Lewis
audacy.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn week two of high school football action in Georgia, the Cedar Grove Saints suited up for their season opener against the Tucker Tigers, who were looking to bounce back from their opening loss to Dacula. The Saints were impressive on their opening drive, however, unable to find the end zone, Cedar Grove would settle for a field goal to take an early 3-0 lead. On the ensuing possession for the Tigers, the Saints’ defense would give them their first touchdown of the game as they forced a fumble that resulted in a scoop and score by the Cedar Grove defense and they would take a 10-0 lead.

